Next Wave: Melanie Gowen 

Melanie Gowen, the daughter of renowned concert pianists, is like a musician as well, but instead creates harmonies and rhythms of her own in her interior design business. After graduating from Cornell University with an interior design degree, Gowen actually landed in a financial role in the Washington, D.C. area. Honing skills that would later come in handy, like project management and managing customer expectations, she helped her clients problem-solve and implement better risk-management systems. However, she found she wasn’t happy and longed to get back to her creative roots. A serendipitous trip to Nantucket, that she was reluctant to take, was the spark she needed to launch her own interior design business, and she’s been making music ever since. Gowen was named best Interior Designer for Nantucket and her work has been featured in Maine Home + Design, Veranda, Flower magazine, and the Wall Street Journal. She has also been featured by Monogram Appliance for her innovative use of state-of-the-art appliances. A licensed real estate agent in Massachusetts, she brings the unique skill set of being able to help clients find, as well as design their dream home. ~ Leslie Hatton CCH:You’ve been commended for your creativity in using high-end appliances, what are some ways that you have accomplished that? MG: I work with a talented cabinet maker on the island and one of my strategies when working in a space or a historic home is to cover appliances with a custom cabinet panel; you’ll have no idea what’s behind it and it blends so well into the house. A trend we are seeing is rethinking kitchens as living spaces, especially in historic homes with unique restrictions such as meandering ceilings that limit upper cabinets. Monogram makes wonderful modular, column refrigeration units in various sizes so we can divide the refrigerator…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe