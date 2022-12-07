Shorethings: I Left My Heart in Harwich

If you stroll down picturesque Main Street in Harwich Port there are four incredible professionals whose creative ideas, products and services will challenge you to find what inspires you and help you infuse your own unique personality throughout your spaces. ~ Leslie Hatton

The Grey House

Mother and daughter duo Kathy and Kirsten at The Grey House make every effort to welcome you and help you achieve your desired look in your own home with their specially curated pieces. Kirsten resides in London, where she earned her degree in Interior Design. She services clients in the U.K. and on Cape Cod. The Grey House offers unique pieces that combine California chic with a European contemporary vibe. Kirsten says, “The Cape has one foot in tradition and our shop allows for that, but with a modern twist.” Don’t be surprised to receive a thoughtful, handwritten note when you work with them on a project as they are truly grateful to form the lasting relationships with their clients. “I think people trust us as they know what kind of quality they will find here. We want to work with people to find what suits them. People come to us and say they want ‘The Grey House feel’ in their home.” says Kathy. A new venture is their Gift Registry; find something special and create your own wish list so loved ones know exactly what to get you. Stop in to see what sparkles for the holiday!

Located at 515 Main St. in Harwich Port or visit online at thegreyhousedesign.com.

Shorebird Interiors

Wendy Kaiser Smith of Shorebird Interiors has the impressive distinction of holding both degrees of an architect and an interior designer which means she can do just about anything to fulfill your design requirements. Educated in southern Ontario at the prestigious…