Spotlight: b/well

How do you want to be?

New Cape Cod cannabis connection opens in Provincetown.

It’s a brand new world. Gone are the sleepy-eyed stoners and taking their place is a fresh, legal face for cannabis culture—one that is approachable for those seeking the relief and release the medicinal plant has been proven to offer. Are you craving something sweet and heady, or minty and mild? A topical balm or a cream? Do you just need a good night’s sleep or do you just want to try a blissful escape from the stresses of life? b\well, the modern new dispensary on Commercial Street in Provincetown, like a great sommelier, has your cannabis needs covered.

“We’re more like, ‘How do you want to feel –chill? Do you want to feel frisky? Do you want to feel sleepy? How do you want to feel?’ And then we’ll direct you to products that way,” says b\well owner Karen Nash. “It can be fun, it can be medicinal, it can be relaxing. It can be all different things.”

A quick browse of b\well’s online catalog showcases an impressively curated selection of products. Traditional pre-rolled joints and almost a dozen flower varieties are sold alongside resin vaporizers, topicals, as well as edible gummies, chocolates and mints. Each item listing includes in-depth descriptions and a list of ingredients to ensure each customer has the information they need for each product. b\well also provides educational opportunities in a socially-distanced environment as they conduct their information dissemination from the new porch off the main shop.

The regulation of these quality products ensures a replicable and consistent experience for the consumer with each use. For those seeking a gentle and accessible way to test the waters, Nash recommends the fast-acting THC and CBD “drops” from 1906 brand, which comes in six experiences: Genius, Go, Chill, Midnight, Bliss, and Love.

Federal regulations of cannabis products automatically makes the products sold by b\well grown, produced or processed in Massachusetts. Most of the team at b\well is local, in fact, many of the company’s investors personally have stakes in Provincetown, which underlines Nash’s personal emphasis on bolstering the local economy. The small shop opened this past September at 220 Commercial Street, in the heart of Provincetown’s Historic District, and a new local production facility for

b\well is already in the works so that the b\well team will start whipping up their own edible delectables.

The storefront is open during the off season, but it is always best to check the website for hours and days. Must be 21 or older, with a valid id to enter store. Online ordering is available, as is curbside pickup for those more comfortable with a socially-distanced shopping experience.

For more information, visit the b\well website at bwell.life or call 508-413-9427.