Perched above the tip of Provincetown, this Del Mar Vacations property provides endless views and comfort.

Nestled atop the tip of the mainland in Provincetown, Del Mar Vaction’s showstopping “Stairway to Heaven” property is perfect for a group that’s looking to get away and enjoy the kind of luxury only dreamt of. Del Mar’s unique contribution to the busy vacation rental market is found in their ability to attract and manage high-end homes paired with high-end service, and Stairway to Heaven exemplifies all that Del Mar has to offer all in one spectacular property.

The home features a 270-degree view of the very edge of Cape Cod and an endless expanse of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests can scan the horizon from the tip of the Cape all the way to Plymouth. With three levels of decking overlooking the Province Lands, the home features three levels of sunning decks, which provide the type of privacy celebrities in search of a respite from peeping photographers would appreciate. “One of the coolest features, and what helped it get its name, is the ‘living wall,’ a folding slider where the whole wall opens up at the top of the staircase onto a café deck. It’s about eight feet wide, so as you’re walking up the staircase, you feel like you’re walking up a stairway to heaven,” Luke Chapman, president and founder of Del Mar explains. The sunning decks, one of the best amenities the property has to offer, were designed for full privacy, providing guests with a getaway within their getaway, despite being minutes from downtown Provincetown. Perfect for tanning, grilling, relaxing and stargazing, these decks are truly the star of the show.

Every room in this house is sumptuously comfortable and well-appointed with its own en-suite bath, with two bedrooms featuring water views and the third boasting a walk-out sun deck. The master bedroom boasts a floor to ceiling, westward facing glass wall and a private patio. On the same floor, the second bedroom welcomes guests with high ceilings, tons of natural light and pops of color. On the ground floor, guests staying in the third bedroom have complete privacy as they have the floor to themselves, as well as their own patio and outdoor shower access. Each bathroom provides a private spa for guests to take some time for themselves and perfect their self-care routine. With three bedrooms and three and a half baths, this home is able to sleep six, making it the ideal getaway for a family or group of friends. The thoughtful design and innovative architecture allow for plenty of space for both alone time and group activities, making this property perfect for any kind of stay.

Chapman says, “Three couples can book it together and still feel like they have their own space within the home. Because of its location and its indoor/outdoor living, even though it’s only an 1,800 square foot home, it feels like a 5,000 square foot home. All of its living areas are so dynamic.”

Striking white cabinetry and contrasting black marble countertops in the bright, welcoming kitchen provide a perfect spot to gather and prepare dinner with the expansive sunsets taking center stage in the evenings. Stainless steel appliances make cooking and cleaning a breeze, leaving guests time to enjoy the sun’s descent over the bay thanks to windows on almost every side. The living room, complete with a newly renovated fireplace keeps the summer night chill away, and allows plenty of space for guests to gather and relax. Reminding guests that they are in the oldest art colony in America, throughout the house, original artwork is on display, helping guests feel like they are somewhere very special while they also feel like they are at their own home away from home.

While the home boasts water views at almost every angle, there is no direct beach access from the house. But since the home is on the very narrow tip of the Cape, world-class beaches like Herring Cove Beach are a quick walk down the road, and Race Point Beach is only a five-minute bike ride away. Points of interest like the Old Harbor Life Saving Station, which is located off of Race Point Beach in the Province Lands, provide history and interest for visitors. The station was originally built in Chatham in 1897 and, after being decommissioned in 1944, was moved to Provincetown by barge when the National Park Service purchased it in 1977. Open seasonally, the station now acts as living history, with rescue reenactments and informational visits. In addition, biking and nature trails are abundant within the Province Lands, and a stop at the Visitor Center provides visitors an unforgettable experience of a 360 degree view from indoor and outdoor observations decks.

One of the reasons Provincetown has become such a desired destination for visitors, renters and seasonal homeowners is because of the unique buzz found along iconic Commercial Street which is just a quick jaunt down the road. The endless array of shops ranging from home and kitchen goods to antiques to boutique clothing to bookshops and everything in between make for exploration that will be remembered. Commercial Street has something for everyone, whether you prefer well-known brands or small, independently owned gift shops, and is the place to be for food and drink connoisseurs alike. Coffee shops and bakeries for every taste provide fuel for a day of exploring. Scores of restaurants with world-class cuisine, range from quick, grab and go local fare to high-end, date night hideaways. And the bars, clubs and breweries will keep the vaction celebration going long into the night.

Stairway to Heaven provides the perfect balance between stepping into the raucous and rich experience found in the heart of Provincetown and the luxurious pampering an architecturally sophisticated property with once-in-a-lifetime views can ever hope to offer. Sourcing the kind of property typically only experienced by lucky homeowners who have been fortunate enough to build a masterpiece in one of the most extraordinary settings in the world, is what the team at Del Mar Vacations does every day. Provincetown has much to offer, for every kind of visitor, and Del Mar, with Stairway to Heaven and other properties, provides vacationers and stay-cationers alike with the ultimate luxurious getaway. Visit thisisdelmar.com for more information and to book your stay!

