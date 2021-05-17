Overlooking Little Pleasant Bay, this Orleans home sits off the beaten path as a secluded, lavish retreat.

As the country reopens and days get warmer, folks are yearning to reunite with loved ones and enjoy the bustle of the Cape at its peak season. The right rental property makes all the difference for your getaway, as you cozy up in a home that feels like your own by the time you depart. With a large space like this secluded Orleans home, complete with four bedrooms and two master suites, multiple families can gather, family reunions can be planned, and groups of friends can rejoice at safely coming back together. Throughout your stay, take a quick drive to town to discover the quaint shops, galleries, restaurants, and bike paths around town that make Orleans a beloved family friendly destination.

A private sanctuary like no other, this is the perfect spot for a multifamily vacation. Built by Eastward Companies of Chatham in 2018, this stunning home is surrounded by untouched conservation land and water views of Little Pleasant Bay. With comfortable, yet quality design choices and the beach just steps away, this home is just right for those searching for peaceful, quality time with loved ones. Listed by Pretty Picky Properties as a part of their “Luxury Collection,” the home features high grade linens and towels, private chef coordination, and property specific tablets for property and area information and mid-stay cleanings.

On the first floor, the open concept living space has a bright and welcoming aura. The overall airy and coastal design mixes with industrial accents for a luxurious, modern feel. Upon arrival, the comfortable sitting and dining area greets guests with room for the whole group to gather, whether around the fireplace or at the large dining table. Expanding the space, the cathedral ceiling in the sitting area adds to the airy atmosphere, along with the walls of windows drawing in ample natural light. Past the dining table, double French doors open up to the large screened patio overlooking the first-rate outdoor living space.

As you settle, the kitchen quickly unfolds as the heart of a rental home. Here, luxurious and spacious design create an exquisite ambiance complete with top-notch appliances. The oversized island with seating for five, expansive counter and cabinet space, wet bar and refreshing design choices make this an area the group will never want to leave. The island is truly the crown jewel of the interior, sporting a granite counter top and painted a soothing blue, while the white cabinetry and backsplash keeps the kitchen feeling clean and refreshing. As with Pretty Picky Properties’ Luxury Collection, the home features private chef coordination if desired, and in the layout of this kitchen, it would make an interactive activity for the group.

The home features two master suites, both with en suite bathrooms, one on the main level and another on the upper level. Each are in keeping with the home’s coastal, calming atmosphere. The two masters offer desired privacy and luxury during a multifamily vacation, providing moments of repose during a bustling week.

Four additional bedrooms are nestled in throughout the home. Two are located on the upper level, one with a queen and another with two queen beds. The upstairs is also equipped with a TV lounge area for the kids to enjoy a movie or game night. The large navy couch and bean bag seating are fun and cozy for the kids, and with the vaulted ceilings, the room is dynamic and visually appealing. On the lower level, you will find a king bedroom and a final bedroom with a king and two bunk beds, as well as a finished workout room with a Peloton bike and free weights.

Outside, the pool, fire pit, and grilling area is so grand that you may never want to leave these grounds. The completely custom heated gunite saltwater pool adjoins with a hot tub and is enclosed by the conservation land for a retreat-like experience. Around the pool sit multiple lounge chairs and a dining table, and a spacious outdoor shower is tucked away to the side. For those late summer nights, the patio space and the gas fire pit are perfect areas to gather and sit back in the colorful array of Adirondack chairs.

Steps away, the screen porch is a secluded area to unwind away from the sun for quiet conversation around the table or curled up on the couch. With the selection of so many areas to relax, the group can disperse and enjoy smaller, intimate moments.

Aside from the comfort of the house itself, extra amenities including bikes, billiard and ping pong tables, Sonos Sound System, and Smart TVs are available. In this one-of-a-kind Orleans property, you can unwind with the kids right next to the beach, while still feeling at home and enjoying the property. Thanks to Pretty Picky Properties services, your entire process will be seamless.

From Barnstable to Eastham, Pretty Picky Properties manages over 150 private homes for vacation rentals, each with its own quality accommodations and prime location. Pretty Picky is known for its high-touch, friendly service, with on-site greeting and detailed turnover service. Their Luxury Collection is an option for larger groups, with higher occupancy homes complete with high end interior and exterior designs, pools, and extra services not often found in the vacation rental market. This Orleans home is a new rental for 2021 and is a prime testament to the caliber of the Luxury Collection. Family owned and operated since 2003, Pretty Picky is operated by licensed brokers with over 30 years of marketing and personal relationship management skills and a genuine love for Cape Cod.

With an especially exciting summer to come, this rental is the perfect spot to soak up the natural beauty of Cape Cod. Available year-round, secure this property in the off season for a quieter getaway. In this prime location, idyllic summer days are spent strolling to the Little Pleasant Bay beach and along the quiet conservation land, floating in the pool and gathered around the fire pit. After a refreshing stay, parting will surely be bittersweet. For more information, head to prettypicky.com or call (508)-896-3241.

Brenna Collins is the story editor at Cape Cod Life Publications.