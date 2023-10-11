Star Designers Make Your Kitchen and Bath Shine!

Kitchens By Mid-Cape is the place for you to find the finest interior designers and products. For 128 years, Mid-Cape Home Centers has been a leading provider of quality construction materials and design and renovation services to the Cape and Islands. The company bills itself as the one-stop resource for all home projects, from the average DIY-er to the professional contractor, they carry all the supplies your home renovation needs. From flooring to framing and decking to doors, Mid-Cape Home Centers is equipped with the supplies and the professional knowledge you need to make your home renovation dreams come true. With locations in Middleborough, Falmouth, South Dennis, Orleans, Wellfleet, and Martha’s Vineyard, there is a convenient Mid-Cape location near you. What really elevates Mid-Cape is its Kitchen and Bath Designer services. Peruse their Instagram and Facebook pages as well as the gallery on their website for inspiration, or better yet, see what can be made possible by working with a Kitchen and Bath designer to elevate these key spaces in your home. Ronda Ciocca • Kitchen and Bath Manager Ronda Ciocca has been with Mid-Cape since 2010, where she has seen homeowners increasingly spending more time in their homes, with the kitchen evolving into the central location where friends and loved ones gather. All of this means an uptick in requests for designs that add sociability to the space paired with consistent desire for creative storage solutions to keep the kitchen clutter at bay. Mid-Cape offers a wide range of products to make these improvements possible. “Whether your project scope calls for custom modifications, custom colors, storage and accessory options, or simply a refresh to your current kitchen or bath, we can provide cabinets to fit all your needs,” says Ronda. Top brands like Dura Supreme, Omega, Medallion, Homecrest, Fabuwood,…

