Next Wave: Anton Emelianov 

Anton Emelianov had a vacation house on the Cape but he was still looking for the right set of circumstances that would allow him to plant roots in these sandy shores and call Cape Cod his full time home. That opportunity came in the form of White Wood Kitchens in Sandwich, now with locations in Kingston and a newly opened Pembroke store. Emelianov hails from a technology management background, but working alongside White Wood Kitchens original owner, Gail O’Rourke, he has embraced his new undertaking. He plans to continue their award-winning legacy of delivering a quality product combined with the commitment to exceeding clients’ expectations. ~ Leslie Hatton CCH:What inspired you to get involved with White Wood Kitchens? AE: My family and I have had a house on the Cape since 2007 and we were living full time in Charlestown. Over the years I had worked in several management roles in the software industry, but it’s a young people’s sport. I was looking to pivot out of software and get involved with a business that would match my skill set and where I could see myself long term. White Wood Kitchens is such an established business with a solid history. Gail worked with me for months to help me learn their process—to her credit, she built this company and established a strong process. So although we are still transitioning, because of those processes in place and the team here, we are on track to match our 2022 sales numbers. We are dedicated to making sure all our customers are taken care of. CCH: You recently opened a new location in Pembroke, correct? AE: Yes, in June we acquired Atlantic Kitchen and Bath in Pembroke and this gives us great geographical coverage from the South Shore all the way to…

