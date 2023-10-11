Readers Resource: Thomas Michaels Design Remodel

For many, the kitchen is the heart of home—where family, friends, and loved ones gather to cook, eat and share stories. For founders, Tom Anderson and Mike Ferreira, of Thomas Michaels Design Remodel, that heart is at the center of what they do.

Originally working for competing kitchen manufacturers, the pair met at a convention bonding over their dislike of the corporate world and dreams of spending more time with their families. “We both wished we could open a business, which resulted in talking again weeks later and within a month we had a lease for our new kitchen business,” shares Anderson. Twenty years later, Thomas Michaels Design Remodel has gone from kitchen design, cabinetry and basic installation to a full-blown design/build company. From kitchens, bathrooms, additions, closets, basements, to even windows and doors—they’ve got you covered!

“We’ve expanded dramatically and continue to grow due to referrals and word of mouth,” affirms Anderson. “Our process is really what sets us apart from our competitors.” Anderson explains that they break every job down to three phases, “Our first phase is essentially a discovery meeting to make sure we’re the right company for the client. We exchange ideas and get an understanding of what they want.” Then they move into the design phase. “We spend quite a bit of time going through different design options whether it’s a kitchen, outdoor kitchen, or bathroom. Once the client approves of the design, we move into the production phase.” He notes that Thomas Michaels Design Remodel is one of the only companies in the field that belongs to a national buying group where they purchase everything directly, “Like Home Depot and Lowes. We’re able to source our product straight from our vendors.” Then, one of their team members will help the client choose all of the product, ensuring it’s exactly what they want ordering it immediately from the warehouse. “When we finish, we begin our last phase which is production. We like to say, ‘Anyone can give a client a start date, but we give a client an end date.’ That is what our production team does, they plan the projects, they schedule them and then they execute. On time, complete, correct and on budget—that’s what we’re selling,” affirms Anderson. “Whether it’s a kitchen, bathroom or even repairing a faucet—that’s what we do. That’s what sets us apart—that’s our goal for every job.”

3127 Cranberry Hwy, East Wareham, MA • 508-960-6789 • tmkitchens.com