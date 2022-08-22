A new home on Lewis Bay provides peace and respite for a family on the go.

For homeowners Paul and Lori, time spent on the Cape has always meant family, fun and relaxation from a busy, full life. Lori’s sister had settled with her own family in a quiet West Yarmouth neighborhood just steps away from bustling Lewis Bay. “We would escape to the Cape any chance we got, and bunk in with my sister,” says Lori, who due to her husband Paul’s busy work demands, has called several states around the country “home” at one point or another. “And our kids couldn’t wait to get over the bridge. When we are here, the rest of the world is very far away.” When an out-of-date home just around the corner from Lori’s sister came on the market in 2019, the couple met with architect Peter McDonald, AIA, principal of Peter McDonald Architect in Provincetown, (who had previously worked with Lori’s sister and brother-in-law) to devise a plan for a newly built structure. An introduction to Brewster’s Cape Dreams Building and Design brought Allen Furman, the company’s vice president, to the project.

“The lot was pretty small, but we knew we wanted to take advantage of the incredible view opportunities, so our design discussions focused on second story living,” Lori explains. McDonald fashioned a traditionally-inspired two-story Cape with a welcoming front entrance that greets visitors to the spacious first floor foyer with quarter-sawn Sawyer Mason oak flooring, and 10-foot ceilings. Two guest rooms reserved for Lori and Paul’s children are accessible on the lower level, as well as a full bath which showcases just some of the bespoke tile choices (sourced at Cloutier Supply Company in Hyannis,) found throughout the home. Finally, a lounge area at the end of the center…