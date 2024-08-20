The Bucket-Listers
Three Cape-area authors always wanted to write books; retirement gave them their break.
Retirement is one of those milestones in life’s journey that simultaneously encompasses an end and a fresh beginning. It can be the gift of time, freedom from the responsibilities and demands of work. But since people are creatures of habits, it might also feel like a curse. After forty-five years on the job, what’s a person to do? The lucky ones play with grandkids or travel, or perhaps learn pickleball or fly fishing. For some, retirement means delving into creativity, making art, tuning in to the muses. In this next chapter (haha) of life, some Cape-area retirees have decided to finally write “their” books. What follows are three examples of new authors who have learned what it takes to sit down and follow stories to completion, and who are keen to write even more.
W. Van Northcross
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.