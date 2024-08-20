Cape Cod Icons

A recent endeavor to celebrate iconic images and moments in the region’s history has culminated into an industrious campaign to raise money for a very worthy cause. Tommy’s Place is one of Cape Cod’s most endearing charity organizations, providing, “Magical vacation homes for kids fighting cancer.” The nonprofit organization opened its first 10+ bedroom home in Falmouth in 2021, and a second one followed in 2023, in Centerville’s Marston Estate (formerly, the Fernbrook Inn). Operating year round, Tommy’s Place can annually serve 104 children and adolescents: kids of ages 3-17. With the organization’s statement, “One family at a time, along with their extended family and friends, visits for a one-week, free-of-charge, dream vacation to relax, make memories, and most importantly have FUN!” the homes have been designed to appeal to young people of any gender with room themes ranging from princess suites to a Bruins lair. Walls are painted with murals of hope and perseverance, as such, Tommy’s Place offers a tremendous amount of joy amid difficult times.

This summer, a number of influential companies on Cape Cod have joined forces in a fundraising campaign for Tommy’s Place that centers on a limited run of prints from artist Frankie Galasso’s lithograph entitled Icons of Cape Cod—which illustrates landmarks such as the Nobska Light; historic industries, including cranberries and whaling; and many of the iconic businesses that are sponsoring this effort: Mid-Cape Home Centers, Premier Companies, Starbucks, Cape Cod Life Publications, and The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. Frankie Galasso is an icon in his own right, as well. The multiple award-winning Rhode Island-based cartoonist and illustrator embodies the notion of following one’s childhood dream, as his career sprang from his boyhood love of...