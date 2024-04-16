The Child In All of Us

The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History Celebrates 70 years.

At 70 years old, most think in terms of slowing down. Not the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster, now celebrating its 70th year and looking forward to the next 70 years, with such trailblazing programs in place now as Biomimicry—the practice of emulating nature’s survival solutions to solve today’s human challenges.

Images provided by CCMNH unless otherwise indicated

“Nature is the pathway to science and invention, our future direction here,” says Bob Dwyer, Museum president and executive director. “At its core lies a profound recognition: nature is the catalyst for change. While we’ve long taught about the wonders of plants and animals, our mission now extends beyond mere education to emphasize what we can learn from them. Our goal is clear—to inform our visitors on how the wisdom of nature can safeguard a sustainable environment.”

On the cusp of its anniversary, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History has also expanded on its direction with the acquisition of the Thornton W. Burgess Society/Green Briar Nature Center in Sandwich, by a unanimous vote of both boards. Founded in 1976, the center sits on two and a half acres off bucolic Route 6A, surrounded by 57 acres of protected land with magnificent springs, hills and walking trails.

Thornton Burgess, a 20th century renowned naturalist, conservationist and author, helped lead the effort in this country to support the cause of conservation and preservation. For more than a half century, Burgess wrote and spoke about the mysteries and marvels of nature as a driving force in our lives and this nation. In all, Burgess, one of America’s most prolific writers, wrote more than 170 books and more...