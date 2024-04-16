Artistic Legacy

For almost a half a century the pages of Cape Cod LIFE have captured the images and conversations of literally hundreds of artists. Some were making their mark on the national stage, some were dabbling in their passion. All were expressing their own unique talents and visions. The following 45 artists are just a slice of the countless individuals we have highlighted since 1979.

Edward Gorey

Illustrator • Fall ‘79

In our inaugural issue, Edward Gorey, the iconic illustrator with a gothic sense of humor that came out through his drawings of his perception of life in New England, was chosen as the first art profile we presented.

Allen Whiting

Painter, Oil and Charcoal • Spring ‘81

This master of landscapes and other pastoral scenes of American life leaned heavily on the images found around his home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Karol Wyckoff

Painter, Oil, Pastel, Watercolor • Summer ‘81

This established artist from South Yarmouth has been synonymous with the tranquil scenes evocative of the nature and architecture found across the Cape landscape. This was the first of many occasions that Wyckoff was featured in the pages of Cape Cod LIFE.

Anne Packard

Painter, Oil • Early Summer ‘82

With deep roots in the history of Cape Cod artists, Anne Packard is widely considered royalty within the Cape Cod art scene. Her iconic, large-scale paintings have set the standard for success in the local art industry.

Julie Eldredge Dykens

Visual Arts, Ceramics, Sculpture • Indian Summer ‘82

Dykens was first featured in the early years of Cape Cod LIFE when she was barely out of college. It wasn’t her last appearance in the pages as her career took off. This Cape native is responsible for a mural at the Chatham Fish Pier and today she runs the Local...