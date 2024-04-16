Photo Portfolio: Betty Wiley

The Palette of New England

Photographer Betty Wiley finds endless inspiration in the natural hues of New England’s landscape.

Sandy Neck Lighthouse, Barnstable

“Nearly all of my earliest memories involve having a camera in my hand,” recalls local photographer Betty Wiley, confirmed by the images of her as a little girl at the age of five or six with a camera in her small grip. During the days of film, her mother, who on family trips would always have a camera in tow, with Betty close behind following her lead, first ignited her love for the craft.

Growing up in Las Vegas, Nevada, then later in life moving around from California to Florida, to Texas, Betty eventually landed on Cape Cod, settling her life here in New England with her husband. “When you live in Las Vegas, there’s no beach,” laughs Betty, “so the landscape here really inspired me.” Before moving to the Cape, Betty and her husband were frequent visitors. “During that time I was primarily a nature photographer, but when we made the move permanent, I just fell in love with the New England landscape,” she gushes. “Being on the beaches, the marshes—I started focusing on landscape.” It was during her time spent traversing our salty shores, that she fell deeper in love with nature’s color palette. “I love color. I really do,” states Betty, as is evident in her array of work. “So much so that I try not to go overboard when I’m editing my images,” she laughs. “I think that’s one of the reasons I love being out at sunrise and sunset, because I adore that beautiful warm glowing light that shines early in the morning and in the evening. I also...