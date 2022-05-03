Women in Business: Harvest of Barnstable

Business in Bloom

For more than 40 years Harvest of Barnstable in Yarmouth Port has been providing quality interior décor items that are a true reflection of a homeowner’s personal style. Owner Pamela Parker says she has some of the best designers on the Cape who truly listen to clients to come up with custom-made pieces that fit perfectly with their décor. “We have beautiful florals and every piece that we make here is one-of-a-kind,” she says.

Whether customers choose to use a container from the shop or bring in a favorite vase to be filled, Parker’s artists can create just the right design to fit the customer’s home and price point. “We have a broad range of botanicals and shells–there is nothing we can’t do,” she says.

Parker purchased the Cape Cod landmark 10 years ago and has maintained the same level of excellence that people have come to expect from the business. “I broadened the assortment and focused on having a lot more home decor and gift items to compliment our in-house designs,” she says.

Carrying a line of high quality silk botanicals, Parker says she is always flattered when members of local garden clubs come in to purchase her faux flowers. “It says something about the products I sell when people who are constantly surrounded by fresh flowers will buy my silk botanicals and integrate them in with their fresh floral arrangements,” she says. “What a compliment that is!”

In addition to the custom-made wreaths, centerpieces and décor items, the store sells other home accessories, such as table runners, lamps, candlesticks, and local artisan items. She says unlike chain stores, many of the décor items at Harvest of Barnstable are unique and a reflection of the Cape. “The shell designs are a huge part of my business and…