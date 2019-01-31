2018 BRICC Awards: Cape Cod’s Finest
The BRICC (Building and Remodeling Industry of Cape Cod) Awards are a celebration of all aspects of the building industry, from sales to design. At the 4th biennial presentation of the BRICC Awards in 2018, members of the HBRACC (Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod) community were recognized in over 40 different categories for their commitment to preserving and bolstering the beauty of the Cape and Islands, one project at a time.
Congratulations to the 2018 nominees and award recipients! Find out who won on the following pages. More information can be found at capecodbuilders.org.
You might also like:
A Family Embrace
Architect Doreve Nicholaeff and Delphi Construction join forces to create a special family’s retreat There aren’t more than a few…Read More
Silver Screen Dream
Like a brilliant filmaker, PSD pulls out all the stops to create this Nauset Heights masterpiece In the movie “North…Read More
If Wishes Were Horses
Wishing Well Farm, with its farmhouse’s interior conceived by Casabella Interiors, is a true refuge for its owners and their…Read More