The BRICC (Building and Remodeling Industry of Cape Cod) Awards are a celebration of all aspects of the building industry, from sales to design. At the 4th biennial presentation of the BRICC Awards in 2018, members of the HBRACC (Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Cape Cod) community were recognized in over 40 different categories for their commitment to preserving and bolstering the beauty of the Cape and Islands, one project at a time.

Congratulations to the 2018 nominees and award recipients! Find out who won on the following pages. More information can be found at capecodbuilders.org.