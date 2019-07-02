Savory Oysters Rockefeller, made with fresh, local Dennis oysters, stuffed with a spinach and cream cheese filling, are the perfect small plate to enjoy while listening to live entertainment or taking in the eye-catching pieces of art

Whether you’re in the market for a one of a kind piece of art, looking for a handcrafted cocktail, or just hungry for some quality food, Harvest Gallery and Wine Bar has it all. Located right in the heart of Dennis, Harvest offers it’s guests the unique experience of dining, drinking and the atmosphere of a traditional gallery where you can have inspired conversations about the artwork or purchase a piece, including work by the owner and some of his local idols—all while live music plays every night.

Dennis native Michael Pearson was drawn to the idea of wine bars and galleries and the interesting groups of people he found frequenting both. “If we get the chance, I’ll find a gallery and put a wine bar in it. Or I’ll find a restaurant and put a gallery in it”, Pearson said to his wife when they moved back to his hometown on Cape Cod. Luckily for art lovers and food and beverage connoisseurs alike, he found the perfect spot in Dennis. Everything about Harvest is about curating a one-of-a-kind, specially crafted experience—right down to the unique food menu, craft beverages including refreshing wine on tap, and talented staff who can often be found performing on stage when they’re not behind the bar.

The basement kitchen at Harvest provides some unique challenges for the culinary team, but that’s exactly what inspires them to be creative, and more importantly, mindful in their dishes. “Over the years the limitations in the kitchen have led to all of our signature dishes,” says Pearson. “My philosophy has always been, ‘If we can’t do this and we can’t do that, then we better over deliver on what we can do!’ That’s led us to where we are today with things like entrée-sized salads, gourmet nachos, ciabatta bread pizza and, of course, tons of local oysters.”

Using a second-hand electric oven that measures no more than 30 inches across, the team creates dishes that fit the limitations of the kitchen while still matching the inventive spirit of the gallery and wine bar above. Nightly specials and small plates make perfect use of local ingredients, resulting in meals that are works of art in their own right, every bit as appealing as the artful masterpieces that hang along the walls of Harvest.

