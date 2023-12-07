Blossoming Beauty

Susan Hayward Interiors brings a dream space to life for a lover of plants & flowers. Nestled in a quaint Mashpee community lies a plant and flower lover’s paradise—an attentively curated haven that encapsulates the homeowner’s deep appreciation for gardens and nature. This project epitomizes the synergy between an imaginative homeowner and dedicated interior designers. Every aspect, from the choice of light fixtures to the selection of side tables, has been thoughtfully and purposefully tailored to reflect a vision for a home that radiates joy. Homeowner Cheryl Piesco initially sought out to revamp her neutral townhome’s porch, aiming to create a vibrant, multifunctional space that would reflect femininity, joy, and her affection for flowers. As a gardening and landscaping enthusiast, Cheryl aspired to infuse her home with the same natural beauty she cultivated outdoors. Enter Susan Hayward Interiors, an impressive interior design firm perfect for the job. Established in 2006, Susan Hayward Interiors is a dynamic mother-daughter duo that skillfully translates their clients’ visions into reality. Susan, a former photography business owner, ventured into interior design later in life, driven by her lifelong artistic inclination. Jillian, on the other hand, initially pursued a degree in marine biology at Boston University and worked as a zookeeper before discovering her passion for the creative process through Susan Hayward Interiors. After completing an interior design program and returning back to Boston after time in San Diego, she stepped on full-time as a designer with the firm, just in time to put her creative touch on this Mashpee home. Just as is the case for many of Susan and Jillian Hayward’s clients, Cheryl’s introduction to the duo’s work came via word-of-mouth. “Cheryl happened to be the sister of one of our previous clients. Our client asked if we would go to Mashpee because her…

