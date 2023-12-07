Safe Haven

AllModern donates a full-house makeover for the new home of Provincetown’s Summer of Sass nonprofit. In the fall of 2022, the nonprofit organization Summer of Sass fulfilled a mission that had barely been embraced as a wild and fantastic dream: through happenstance and generosity, they acquired a new building to house the LGBTQIA+ young adults for whom they provide supportive and safe shelter. The antique Victorian home boasts five bedrooms and seven bathrooms on a third of an acre and provides the amenities necessary for the young adults to feel safe and supported. Following the closing, executive director Kristen Becker says her close friend, Meghan O’Connor—a creative director at AllModern, a Wayfair specialty brand, as well as a co-owner of a retail business in Provincetown, The Captain’s Daughters—was finally able to fulfill her bold promise she made to Kristen many times as the organization began to gain traction in the community, “When Summer of Sass gets a permanent home, I’ll make sure we have AllModern furnish it.” The spring of 2023 brought the wishes and dreams to a splendid intersection as O’Connor was able to provide a product donation from AllModern, a company who prides itself on being inclusive and bringing modern design and furniture to all. All five bedrooms, the living and common areas received a full makeover in bold, bright hues and featured design elements that encourage the young residents to relax and focus on developing their confidence and their futures. Becker says the collaboration was perfect in so many ways, particularly the original design discussions. “This is a historic Victorian home, in a historic town, and even though Provincetown is known to be eclectic, we still needed to be mindful of the transformation. Let’s just say, we weren’t their typical client,” Becker says with a smile. In…

