Old Main Mercantile is the store you’ll want to return to again and again. In the television show, Little House on the Prairie, Oleson’s Mercantile is the place where the good people of town could come and find not only a unique variety of wares, but more importantly, they would run into a neighbor or two and leave with supplies as well as a warmhearted feeling that comes from being truly welcomed. This is the feeling Suzie Lambrich wanted to create when she established Old Main Mercantile in North Falmouth. Stepping into the store, chances are you’ll forget you’re a few short miles from the Cape’s popular Old Silver Beach, and instead, feel transported to a place where Southern charm meets equestrian aesthetic. The store’s vibe is a nod to Lambrich’s Kentucky roots as well as her design paragon, Ralph Lauren. Lambrich recalls hearing about a small retail space that had opened up from a friend’s daughter who challenged, even dared her, to open her own store, as her talent for decorating and her eye for design was earning a reputation among the locals. Beautifying spaces around her was, in fact, something she had been doing for years, even as a young mother when her husband was in the military. “We would be living in cinder block houses and every single one was the same and I just couldn’t take it. I would do whatever I could to make it personal for us. All the other military wives would stop by and say, ‘Ours doesn’t look like this!’ and they’d ask me for decorating help. Before I knew it, I was doing it all the time,” she recalls. “When I signed the lease here, I was scared to death. I thought I would just find some fun things to sell,…

