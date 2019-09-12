Unique local venders to make your next event special
Something New
Everything you need to get to the altar and make your special day outstanding!
Let’s face it: weddings can be stressful. There are dresses to find, hair to style, invitations to send, and don’t even get us started on capturing the perfect photos. Luckily, there are a few local vendors around the Cape & Islands that have made weddings and events their specialty and are dedicated to ensuring that your experience is stress-free, unique and most importantly, fun!
Classic wedding staples like striking flower arrangements and the perfect calligraphy to embellish invitations and save the date cards are critical to pulling together a memorable day, and the Cape has plenty to offer in terms of these traditional elements. On top of that, creative photo booths, chic handmade attire, and cocktails on wheels are all imaginative ways to step up your wedding game—or any event for that matter. What selfie-loving guest wouldn’t jump into a photo booth?
In the following pages, we’ve chosen just a few exceptional vendors making their mark on the many events and charming weddings that take place across the region. Cape Cod wouldn’t be the desirable destination it is without these crafty locals, so take a look at what they have to offer and make your next function, reunion, party or wedding one-of-a-kind.
