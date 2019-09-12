Sailing Together, Now And Forever

Kim & Michelle

For Houston couple Kim and Michelle, marriage wasn’t their focus when they set their eyes on a Provincetown vacation two years ago—what was initially meant as a sightseeing trip quickly turned into one of the most special and memorable moments of their life together.

When looking for places to stay in Provincetown, the couple stumbled upon the Salt Box Inn, as well as their extensive collection of wedding photos. “We had no clue that Provincetown was a gay town,” says Kim, laughing. “When I looked into it and saw the wedding packages the hotel offered, I was like ‘Oh we should get married there.’ We wanted to elope and keep it really small and intimate.”

While the couple’s intention was to elope, their decision to get married was anything but spontaneous; Kim and Michelle dated for four years. They met through a mutual friend, and quickly hit it off. For Kim, as a mother of three, stability was crucial. “I didn’t want to bring somebody into my life that was going to bring chaos. I didn’t want to be disruptive to their lives,” says Kim about her children.

Together, Kim and Michelle gradually built a family. “We would commute,” says Kim. “But eventually we moved in together. I got a new job closer to Houston. I moved my kids to a better school district, and we met halfway and found a house that we rented for about a year. That’s when we said, ‘okay, it’s time.’”