Love Is In The Air

Amanda & Max Mancuso

You really can find love when you least expect it, as proven by Amanda and Max Mancuso. The two met on a Delta flight (flight 401 to be exact) heading from Austin to New York after coincidentally, both being in Texas for bachelor/bachelorette parties. Max fell asleep as soon as the plane took off, only to be awakened by the sound of Amanda ordering a Bloody Mary which prompted him to join her. Over drinks, the two began chatting and realized they lived in the same neighborhood of Manhattan, loved spending summer weekends in Montauk, and both had a desire to try out a local pizza joint—Emmett’s in SoHo. Just before touching down in New York, Max built up the courage to ask Amanda out for pizza but forgot one essential step: getting her phone number. This was no issue for Amanda, who is used to doing her research as the Supervising Entertainment Producer for The Today Show and NBC News. She and her friends immediately began stalking Facebook to find the boy who sat in 14D.

The two met up for pizza not long after, and have been together ever since. A little over two years after that first date, on September 29, 2017, Max proposed at Stonewall Beach in Chilmark. “He told me he needed to check the surf,” says Amanda with a laugh, explaining that surfing is another of Max’s great loves. “We’ve had many great early mornings and evenings on the beach—him surfing for hours, and me reading, sometimes with a bottle of rosé.”