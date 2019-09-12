A Dream Come True On Nantucket

Louise & Justin Adomunes

Cinematic views of Nantucket Sound, a dog as the co-ring bearer, and a boat ride from ceremony to reception sounds like a scene from a movie that would play in the Nantucket Dreamland theater. But this was the real life wedding of Justin Adomunes and Louise Broedelet.

Justin and Louise met three years ago after mutual friends in Boston introduced them. Justin introduced Louise, a Holland native, to Nantucket, and it was love at first boat ride. When the time came to pop the question, Justin couldn’t think of a better spot to ask than on their boat. Louise became suspicious when he insisted on an early (5 a.m to be exact) ride out into the harbor for some fishing. But, with their black lab Winston in tow, they headed out to Oyster Harbor from Osterville. While Justin didn’t catch any fish, he caught Louise when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Winston joined in on the excitement, and after, to top it all off, they finally did catch a fish.

There was never a second choice when it came to a location for the wedding. Nantucket holds a special place in the couple’s hearts because it was their first trip together, and Justin wanted to take Louise to the island he visited so often with his family.