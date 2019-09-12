A Shoulder Season to Remember

Jennifer & Chad Meyer

When most people think of a Cape Cod wedding, they picture a warm, beachside summer affair. But those who don’t think of the shoulder season possibilities are missing out, according to Chad and Jennifer Meyer. The couple married at Chatham Bars Inn (CBI) in March 2019 and would recommend the off-season to anyone and everyone.

The Meyers met nine years ago at MFS Investment Management, where they work. They remained friends for almost six years, seeing other people, before realizing they might just be perfect for each other. After one year of dating, Chad popped the question while on a visit to Osterville, though he admits it wasn’t quite what he pictured. Under the ruse of gathering rocks for a friend’s young son, the two went out for a walk on the beach. There, completely forgetting everything planned, Chad started talking about the future, a common conversation between the two. “So I was like, ‘yeah okay Chad, we know this already. We know we want to spend the rest of our lives together,’” Jen says, laughing. “I eventually figured out what I was supposed to do and got down on my knee and just blurted it out!” describes Chad.

Chad had planned a party, inviting all their closest friends who quickly learned it was an engagement party, and they were going to be in a wedding party.