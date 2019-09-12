See these four spectacular weddings across the region
From This Day Forward
“I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.”
– Pablo Neruda –
Four couples share the most memorable details of their weddings and the intimate ways in which the Cape made their day special.
It’s difficult not to be romantic about Cape Cod. With sprawling beaches, sparkling seas and lofty dunes everywhere you turn, falling in love with the region is as simple as taking your next breath. It’s no wonder then, that so many couples choose to celebrate their love stories here, aided by local vendors eager to help make their day as special as the spaces where they’ve chosen to tie the knot. From the cliffs of Martha’s Vineyard and the Dreamland theater on Nantucket to the gorgeous halls and beaches of Chatham Bars Inn and the shores of Provincetown, the couples in the following pages chose to celebrate their lives together in some of the most unique and intimate ways, surrounded by those they love and enveloped by the familiar salty breeze of a perfect Cape Cod day.
Read about Jennifer & Chad Meyer’s wedding at Chatham Bars Inn
Read about Louise & Justin Adomunes’s reception at Dreamland Theater
Read about Kim & Michelle’s wedding with Moment Sailing
