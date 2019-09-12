A Shoulder Season to Remember

Jennifer & Chad Meyer

Photography by Kelly Cronin Photography

When most people think of a Cape Cod wedding, they picture a warm, beachside summer affair. But those who don’t think of the shoulder season possibilities are missing out, according to Chad and Jennifer Meyer. The couple married at Chatham Bars Inn (CBI) in March 2019 and would recommend the off-season to anyone and everyone.

The Meyers met nine years ago at MFS Investment Management, where they work. They remained friends for almost six years, seeing other people, before realizing they might just be perfect for each other. After one year of dating, Chad popped the question while on a visit to Osterville, though he admits it wasn’t quite what he pictured. Under the ruse of gathering rocks for a friend’s young son, the two went out for a walk on the beach. There, completely forgetting everything planned, Chad started talking about the future, a common conversation between the two. “So I was like, ‘yeah okay Chad, we know this already. We know we want to spend the rest of our lives together,’” Jen says, laughing. “I eventually figured out what I was supposed to do and got down on my knee and just blurted it out!” describes Chad.

Chad had planned a party, inviting all their closest friends who quickly learned it was an engagement party, and they were going to be in a wedding party.







When it came to the actual planning, the future Meyers knew their ceremony would be on Cape Cod. While Chad is an Osterville native, Jennifer grew up spending summers in Chatham, admiring CBI. Her father used to tease her, telling her she would get married there some day. When it came time to do just that, there was no alternative. “People think the off-season on the Cape is dead, but the Cape still comes alive and there’s this whole season that offers you an escape,” says Jennifer. The rehearsal dinner was held at Bluefins Chatham and, thanks to the time of year, the dinner was held in half the restaurant while the other half remained open for business. “And obviously we had to go to the Chatham Squire for drinks after!” Chad laughs. Planning a wedding in the off-season allowed the couple, and CBI, to be a little more flexible. The ceremony took place at the Beach House, giving the couple and guests the perfect water view. The cocktail hour was held in the South Lounge and the reception and dancing was moved into STARS Fine Dining. Those still standing after all that moved back down to the Beach House for an “afterparty.”

“There’s something so beautiful about the off-season on the Cape… it just captures you, it’s very, very peaceful,” says Jennifer.







Jennifer’s father, a retired Boston police officer, passed away two years prior to the wedding, and to honor him and include him in the day, Dave Cameron of the Barnstable police played the bagpipes in remembrance and Jennifer carried his police badge. An acoustic guitar accompanied the ceremony. The two were married by Chad’s boss and close friend, and according to Jennifer close to half of the guests were from the firm. Jennifer fondly describes the affair as very “them.” It was a quaint, intimate gathering to bring together the people they love most. “I feel like what made the wedding special, it’s cliché but, having our family and friends there to celebrate with us…When you look out and see all those people who came and are there to celebrate your love—that is something we will both never forget,” says Jennifer.

Read about Louise & Justin Adomunes’s reception at Dreamland Theater

Read about Kim & Michelle’s wedding with Moment Sailing

Read about Amanda & Max Mancuso’s wedding at Beach Plum Inn