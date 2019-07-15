Tim & Todd Duffany

CCH: How do you plan to build upon M. Duffany Builders’ 35 years of success?

Todd: We’re trying to honor the model our father created, which is based on integrity and longevity. Folks find value in different ways. For us, value is finding means and methods that outlast everybody else. So more and more now we’re facilitating that with the guys in the field and bringing his knowledge to all those guys through osmosis.

Tim: Our clients, they value quality work. Some people value the cheapest option on the market, and that’s not what people are hiring us for. They want something that’s going to last for them and for their kids and not have to redo what’s been done years ago. So quality is incredibly important to us.

Todd: And we aren’t production builders—we only build one to three new homes at a time. We do a lot of repair work, a lot of renovations—the more complicated the better.

CCH: What do you enjoy most about working in your respective roles?

Tim: For me, it’s knowing that I can add value. I look at things that happen here operationally, and I see a path for improvement. The core values and ways of handling business are strong and ingrained, those aren’t changing. From here, it’s about improving upon the day-to-day details.

Todd: I enjoy meeting somebody new every day. It’s neat to make these connections with people—what brings you to Falmouth, what are your long-term goals here? I like to do the foreplanning for jobs—paint me a picture of what you’re envisioning, and how can we help make that dream a reality for you?

CCH: What’s been your experience working for your family business?

Tim: There’s a lot of pride here. Everything people do, they want to do it the right way. There’s a sense of ownership. … I remember, growing up, when the office was at our house and seeing the same guys—some of those same guys are still around. They’ve been able to provide a good living for their families, and to be able to continue that gives me pride.

Todd: The sense of family isn’t just with us; it carries through to everybody here. We try to be people that our guys can look up to, whether we’re older brothers for people or someone they can chat to outside of work to help them get through and help put them in a better position. It’s a cool family dynamic in that regard, too.

CCH: What would you tell fellow young professionals looking to succeed here?

Todd: I see a growing need for good, skilled tradespeople, no matter what you want to do… there are opportunities out there for folks.

Tim: When I started my career in Boston (in financial services), I had visions of that for the next 20-plus years. But the skills that I learned there are so transferable. If you’re focused on growing yourself, no matter where you are, you’re going to have more opportunities, especially around the Cape.