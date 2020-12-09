Focus On Design: Longfellow Design Build

Design that makes a difference.

When designing a new home or a substantial renovation, some architectural features work harder than others in terms of the overall visual impact, utility, and value they deliver to the home.

Longfellow Design Build owner Mark Bogosian explains, “We’ve never been interested in lower-quality construction. Instead, we give homeowners who may be working with a budget a quality baseline construction and then offer a variety of custom upgrade options that we know will make a real difference in their home’s value.”

Bogosian continued, “Choice of cabinets is a good example. We don’t offer a particle board cabinet option because we don’t believe they stand up to the level of quality our customers expect. Our entry-level line is plywood/hardwood constructed, and then, as a client’s budget allows, we can add custom features or upgrade to our fully custom line. Quality cabinetry makes a difference.”

So, what else makes a difference? We asked the experts, Longfellow’s design team, to brainstorm features that make the most difference in a new home or renovation.

All agree that larger, open concept rooms where people can be together while focusing on different activities (i.e., cooking dinner and doing homework) make a significant difference in how people feel about their home. An open layout also increases the home’s sight-lines and improves visual access to windows, increasing natural light flow throughout the house.

The addition of a coffered or vaulted ceiling to a home can make a powerful statement about a home’s level of craftsmanship and quality. Many open-concept projects combine a kitchen, dining room, and living room into one large space. The design team often uses architectural ceiling elements to subtly define the distinct areas within an open concept great room.

The addition of an elegant feature wall of shiplap beadboard is an inexpensive upgrade that adds style and character to a home. Historically, shiplap provided insulation to rooms. Today, a beadboard accent wall’s horizontal or vertical lines are an ideal design upgrade for making smaller homes with lower ceilings feel larger while invoking a classic, cozy, cottage style.

Custom built-ins also make an enormous difference in a home’s quality factor. Especially on Cape Cod, where homes often have smaller footprints, the use of built-in shelves, drawers, bunk-beds, mud-room, storage, a wet-bar, or media shelves can provide a more spacious, organized living space.

“Custom millwork starts as a creative collaboration between the homeowner, architect, designer, and our very talented finish carpenters. Says Longfellow designer Lisa Courtney. “Customers often think they can’t afford custom; however, it is our job to present creative options beyond what they thought possible–

and often, we can make it work.”

For more information visit longfellowdb.com or call 774-255-1709.