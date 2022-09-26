A year after a surprise proposal a young couple makes it official.

In the 2021 September/October issue of Cape Cod LIFE, the story of Connor Schmitt’s surprise wedding proposal to Erin Ricciardi was shared with the world. Now, one year later the couple has come full circle and along with a blended list of family and close friends, as they have exchanged vows and kicked off a memorable celebration to a start of their life together.

Last summer, following Connor’s unexpected proposal, the couple explored their options for a coastal wedding that could share their love of the Cape and the lifestyle they have come to love. Connor grew up in Bourne and his summers were spent sailing the deep waters of Buzzards Bay. Sailing camp and regattas across the Upper Cape, the islands and the Southcoast were a source of weekend fun and legendary tales of spirited competition. When the couple previewed Shining Tides Weddings by the Sea in Mattapoisett, an iconic shingle-style structure that sits waterfront on Mattapoisett Harbor, they knew they had found the perfect venue. Shining Tides operates within a YMCA summer camp, which perhaps lends an air of New England authenticity to the surrounding charm. Another bonus couples and clients who book the space receive for their events, is the benefit of working with one of the premier caterers in southeast New England. Rhode Island-based Russel Morin has been making memorable occasions for brides and other special events in places like the Newport mansions and the Boston waterfront. The professionalism and inventive culinary choices make certain that your guests will be talking about your event for years to come.

“We had a couple of non-negotiables on our list,” Erin recalls. “A great location that felt like everything we love about the Cape, great food, great…