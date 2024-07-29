From treasured memories to complete revitalization, Hayward Design House helps create a new legacy for a local restaurant.

There are moments in a full life, if you’re lucky enough, where you are able to recognize the significance of an occasion—to reflect on the passing of time and look back at a series of developments, or paths, that led you to the present. These moments are defined as full circle and they usually feel noteworthy, as they bear the weight of our memories. When restaurant owner Kevin Hynes sold his share of Isaac’s, a Plymouth waterfront dining icon he had opened in the 1990s, he couldn’t have predicted that three decades later he would be in the midst of a full circle moment with its new iteration, 71° West Atlantic Steakhouse.

Hynes moved on from Isaac’s on the Waterfront in the late 1990s and continued to blaze a trail as a South Shore restaurateur, opening many venues over the years and establishing himself as a pioneer in the industry. With a keen eye for detail and an emphasis on high standards, Hynes is acutely aware of the ever-changing local culinary landscape, so when the opportunity arose to once again occupy the beloved Plymouth location, he took it.

The 9,000 square foot space holds significance not just to Hynes and his family, but the whole community, as it was the dining destination for many a special event in its heyday. Hynes’ son, Erik, who manages all of the properties in the Hynes Restaurant Group recalls, “I was 8 or 9 when Isaac’s was first built and I remember being on the site amid all the construction with my father. Fast forward 33 years and it’s being gutted again but now I’m standing there with my own son. It’s surreal.”

With the dual intention of breathing new life into the space as well as honoring the special memories that it held, Hynes enlisted the expertise of interior designers Susan Hayward and Jillian Schaible at Hayward Design House. Hayward and Hynes go way back as a proven team, as they were solicited years ago to work on another restaurant in the Group; currently there are five including 71° West: Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant in Quincy, 42° North in Manomet, and Precinct 10 and Stockholders Steakhouse, both in Weymouth. “We just hit it off,” Hayward states. Erik agrees, “My father has been in this business for so long and he has a successful track record, so there were certain things he wanted for this renovation. I think with Susan’s guidance and knowledge, and input from all of us involved, we were able to really grab onto their vision. There’s trust there.”

The previous decor felt heavy and dated, cloaked in dark colors, gold accents and floor to ceiling mirrored panels throughout. The primary goal of the large renovation project, which included the main dining room, bar, private dining room, function room, and roof deck, was to achieve a fresh, coastal-inspired space—one in which the waterfront view would be enhanced by the soft color palette, upscale furnishings and fixtures. In order to accomplish this, the space, like many fish caught nearby, was completely and utterly gutted.

For many former patrons, the common realization that, “This doesn’t look anything like the old Isaac’s” will kick in from the moment you ascend the stairs. A show-stopping custom mosaic wall in the entry greets you with the soft trickling sound of water as it cascades down. Jillian found inspiration for the mosaic in the patterns that groups of whales make when they break the surface to feed, called bubble net feeding. Susan and Jillian worked closely with Artaic, an innovative custom tile company in Charlestown, to create the stunning piece. Hours of research was spent by Schaible on the detailed mosaic, which pays homage not only to an activity that draws legions of whale watchers to the area, but also to the full circle theme of the restaurant owner himself and the journey that has brought him back to this cherished property.

The ethereal theme of circles is quietly present throughout 71° West, whose name represents the longitude line that runs along its location, mimicking its sister restaurant with the latitudinal moniker, 42° North, the parallel that travels around the globe and through the Plymouth village of Manomet. As they sail through the restaurant pointing out some of the subtle details they chose that blend together and comprise the about-face it has undergone, Hayward and Schaible are easily recognized, as at this point they’re “part of the family” that make up the Hynes Restaurant Group. Employees often carry shifts at each of the 5 restaurants, making for seamless transitions and a thorough knowledge of the Group’s menus and practices; many have worked for one or more of the Hynes family for several years. “Our staff is amazing in terms of steps of service and the lengths they go to give customers a great dining experience. Each of our restaurants has its own identity, but we do have a lot of crossover with our team, which is why we have such camaraderie,” Erik Hynes opines.

Crucial to both Hayward Design House and Kevin Hynes was not only the placement of seating, but the comfortability. “The amazing view is the focus here of course, and we wanted everyone to be able to participate in that,” Hayward notes. They strategically placed tables around the open and airy restaurant in levels to accomplish this; with blue curved booths covered in a beautiful Kravet fabric, perched on raised platforms and the surrounding tables sit directly along the window line—all with the unobstructed vista of Plymouth Harbor just feet away. She laughs recalling that throughout the design process, Kevin Hynes himself sat in every chair, booth and barstool, wanting to ensure that his patrons would be truly comfortable, “It was so important to him—the comfort level of each piece,” she says.

A private dining room resides within the main space, encased in wavelike patterned glass, offering up to 16 guests a separate area for special occasions. The centerpiece of the unique and coveted space is the 14-foot dining table, custom built from a single brown ebony tree and created for 71° West by Chicago-based Bucktown Built. With its live edges and the undulating epoxy that runs throughout the wood’s grain, the table appears wave-like and is both modern and elegant, blending in with other natural elements in the room. The restaurant’s bar, nestled behind the main dining area, is outfitted with a glistening quartzite bar top, large screened tvs and eye-catching pendants that hang in varying heights overhead, resembling illuminated globes.

In a space where floor to ceiling windows occupy the entire length of the restaurant, providing guests with quintessential New England harbor views, one would think the natural light provided would be almost sufficient; but the lighting fixtures Hayward Design House chose for this project were not only visually beautiful, but also echo the full circle concept. A gorgeous modern chandelier with concentric, adjustable layered rings is repeated over select areas in the restaurant. And even a craft beer at the bar, created especially for 71° West by local brewer Forty Second Brew Company in Kingston, is called Full Circle IPA.

Another family member in a management role at the restaurant, Hynes’ daughter Lindsay says, “I feel so lucky whenever I’m here—it’s beautiful. We really wanted to bring a modern, trendy steakhouse vibe to Plymouth; so you don’t have to drive into Boston for a quality steakhouse—it’s here.” In addition to the 28 day wet-aged, wood grilled steaks, 71° West boasts a phenomenal sushi menu alongside their traditional seafood favorites.

Though many would be hard pressed to find a favorite spot in the newly imagined restaurant, lovers of outdoor dining will undoubtedly choose the large, open-air bar/patio. Hayward Design House chose seafoam colored, stylish seating (comfortable of course) for the outdoor space, which is partially covered by large sailcloth panels. The patio offers its own dining menu, and the atmosphere perfectly adds to the Nantucket-meets-Miami upscale vibe of the restaurant’s decor.

As Isaac’s found its way to becoming an iconic Plymouth eatery, so too will 71° West Atlantic Steakhouse carve out its own legacy.

To see the complete transformation by Hayward Design House, 71° West is located on 114 Water Street on the second floor in Plymouth’s downtown waterfront district, or visit haywarddesignhouse.com and 71westplymouth.com for a complete menu.

Leslie Hatton is the assistant editor for Cape Cod Life Publications.