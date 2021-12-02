Focus: Gatherings at Home

Interior design where every detail matters.

People had always seemed to be drawn to Gatherings by the Sea in Dennis, until it sadly closed in the fall of 2020. Fortuitously, a new owner swooped in to ensure that people still had a place to gather. Pamella Wahlberg has taken the business’s original concept of featuring unexpected furnishings and combined it with her love for vintage home décor and her keen eye for interior design. After spending every summer at her family’s home in Chatham, Pam moved to the Cape permanently in 2013. She worked as an interior designer in Brewster up until she took “the leap” to open her own shop, Gatherings at Home–the perfect eclectic mix of old-world charm and Cape Cod spirit.





“To me, what really gives a home its personality is all the little details. I call it interior detailing,” says Wahlberg. “When someone comes in, I ask about their hobbies and their interests before starting a design. It’s those little things that speak to you.”

When asked about being part of the Dennis community, “Love it. Love it. Love it! I’m all about 6A,” she laughs. “The customers and the vendors all have this bond in appreciating the quality and beauty of vintage. They are what I love best about owning a business here.”

Gatherings at Home is open for both design consultations and all home décor needs. And, as Wahlberg notes, the shop is filled with many treasures from new to vintage, repurposed goods and antiques…and even a “Man Cave”!

603 Route 6A, Dennis • @gatheringsathome