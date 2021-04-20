Lineal, Inc., Good Life New England and William Conrad & Company Interiors constitute the dream team for one lucky family.

In the world of sports, in this case, specifically baseball, how does anyone know what the season will yield? At Spring Training, does anyone really know what a championship team looks like? Sure, you recruit the best you can; you invest in the qualities you deem to be important; you establish a commitment for collaboration and hope for synergies across the various disciplines; you apply hard work; and in the end, a bit of luck is always invaluable. In 2018 an active and dynamic family of five started on a path that culminated in a very unique and memorable project that is now a home for their family for years to come.

Enter Ben LaMora, principal of Lineal, Inc., a design-build firm with offices in Barnstable and Duxbury. In this scenario LaMora is the Theo Epstein of contractors. He sees the big picture, and with an invigorating energy that is sparked by creative thinking, LaMora is able to take a vaguely interesting vision and transform it into a dynamically exciting reality. According to LaMora, a winning project begins with the right site, and this rare opportunity to find undeveloped land in the village of Osterville, with water access to West Bay, was the field of dreams the team had only imagined.

“We were referred to these homeowners by one of our clients,” LaMora remembers. “The first time we walked the land, which was very wooded, there was a path down the side of the property that then cut across the middle, and it led us to the spot, where we all just looked at each other and said, ‘Wow, this is where the house wants to be.’” LaMora goes on to say that the homeowner had a dream of how she envisioned the home where she and her family would spend vacations, weekends and ultimately their retirement with their three grown sons and their future extended families.

“The lot was fortunately very private, and the homeowner envisioned driving in, seeing the front door and looking right through the house to the waterview beyond,” LaMora explains. That vision translated beautifully into the culmination of LaMora’s design that features a recessed glass front door that is set into an alcoved entry porch, flanked on both sides by the front facades of the home that feature six-over-one, black clad Marvin Integrity windows, instantly communicating the modern farmhouse aesthetic the homeowners desired.

Like a line drive, LaMora’s design program directs one’s vision straight down the middle of the house through another glass door to the picturesque view beyond. Subtle and subliminal clues, like the herringbone pattern of the Sawyer Mason quarter-sawn French Oak flooring that grounds the space throughout the home, lead visitors through the spacious entry hall, to the large deck, pool and backyard beyond.

Despite the fairly significant square footage (over 6,000 square feet), LaMora’s use of a variety of window combinations in the Marvin Integrity line allows the sunlight to stream into the center of the home as well as every last nook and cranny of the three levels. White shiplap and board and batten details give the walls architectural interest in the exigously appointed home as well as provide a balance against the heft of the flooring. The profile found in the endless millwork that caps the many windows and doorframes was also well considered. LaMora and interior designer Debra Classen from William Conrad Interiors in Wellesley and Osterville collaborated to create a custom profile that uniquely suits the treatment throughout the home. LaMora, who credits his three-dimensional software for productive and illuminating meetings with his clients where real design ideas can be flushed out, says that his designs usually begin with a pencil in his hand and any source of paper available.