In the first issue of Cape Cod LIFE magazine, in 1979, I wrote, “We hope to do photo journalistic justice to how people feel about the Cape and Islands.” I went on to say, “We hope to contribute to the long term quality of life by reminding our readers of our proud heritage, our fragile surrounding beauty, and our efforts to preserve the beauty in lieu of the growing popularity of this area in which we are privileged to live.” The faithful, complimentary feedback from our many readers has, and continues to, motivate us to do the best we can. Thank you.

Cape Cod Canal & Sagamore Bridge

During the pandemic, the opportunities to travel to our favorite places have, in most cases, been severely restricted. Those of us fortunate enough to live here year round have been forced to refrain from even local travel from one town to another for normal recreation or enjoyment. I am happy that so many of our seasonal homeowners decided to stay here in their vacation home so much of this past year. Why not? If you can work from home, what a wonderful place to be!

Sandy Neck Lighthouse & Colony-Barnstable

And thank you to our many, many repeat visitors who bravely traveled from their homes to maintain their connections and contacts with us on the Cape and Islands. In honor of all staying in touch with our local natural beauty, I have chosen a few photographs I hope will serve the purpose of keeping you in touch with this area we love.

Who among us doesn’t know the joy and sigh of relief we feel when we cross over the Cape Cod Canal? I don’t like the sun to go down with me on the wrong side of the canal.

Woods Hole – Falmouth

In Falmouth, the village of Woods Hole, and its mighty channel, connect all areas of Buzzards Bay with Vineyard Sound, Nantucket Sound and the Elizabeth Islands. Long before there was a Cape Cod Canal, thousands of ships came north in Vineyard Sound to Woods Hole and then they headed east to round the Outer Cape to Boston and beyond.

On the subject of the Outer Cape, what is more beautiful than the sandy dunes of Orleans, Eastham, Wellfleet and Truro and the beaches and surf below them?

Lecount Hollow, White Crest Beach – Wellfleet

And, for those of us lucky enough to live knee-deep within our natural beauty, we have lighthouses and cottage colonies.

Here’s to celebrating the majestic beauty of the Cape and Islands and may 2021 be safe, prosperous and enjoyable for all of us!

All My Best,

Brian Shortsleeve,

Publisher

P.S. Photos by Josh Shortsleeve

