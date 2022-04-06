 Skip to content

What's New in 2022! » Learn More

Subscribe  |  Login  |  Account

×
Digital Edition
×
Digital Edition

Next Wave: Horsley Witten Group

/ / People & Businesses

Writer: Rachel Walman

Horsley Witten Group, an environmental consulting firm located in Sandwich, is a collaborative group of engineers, scientists, and planners dedicated to doing work that moves their clients to a greater level of sustainability and resilience. Their projects span multiple types of services, from managing stormwater runoff to ecologically-friendly green infrastructure development to community planning and training – all centered around protecting water quality. The pages ahead highlight just a few of their young and rising stars, who are all determined to better our world by first tackling the problems in their own backyard. ~ by Rachel Walman
Mike Demanche
Environmental Scientist 

CCH: Tell me about how you first got involved with HW. Is there one aspect that drew you there in the first place?

MD: I met Mark Nelson, a principal at Horsley Witten (HW), at an alumni career event held by the geology department during college. I asked him for an internship when I learned that HW was just up the road from where I grew up in Mashpee. During that first summer, I enjoyed being able to jump right in on a variety of different projects at HW. I had great coworkers who made me feel like part of the team. 

CCH: What is a typical day like for you? 

MD: I am “in the office” (home office for the last few years,) most of the time, but I am in the field 1-2 days a week. My field work is typically either land surveying or collecting groundwater samples for analysis. One day I might be staking out the location of a proposed stormwater management structure, and the next day I’d be in a river measuring transects for a hydraulic analysis. When I’m in the office, projects might involve providing support for the EPA, which vary from analyses, report writing, or supporting their… 

You might also like:

The Fabric of the Cape Cod Community

In April of 2020, in the midst of COVID, Dennis native Jon Patsavos left his corporate job in Boston to…

Read More
Building Business: Mac Davis Flooring

What establishes & preserves the success of a business? For Mac Davis Flooring it is all about their three key objectives: craftsmanship, character & communication. 

Read More
Shorethings: Chasing Away the Winter Blues… and ushering in the springtime hues…

Summerland Homes & Gardens moved a few doors down to their new showroom in Osterville–eagerly awaiting the days of spring when the village comes to life.

Read More

Want to continue reading this article?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.