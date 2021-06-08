A new-build in Barnstable is a custom fit for making summer memories.

The mere mention of Cape Cod can evoke nostalgic images of watercolor-tinged views, family vacations, and sun soaked summer memories. Attempting to capture this essence in a new building is a tall order, but incorporating a breathtaking view into the design while creating a custom space for a growing family is akin to catching lightning in a bottle. The team at LDa Architecture + Interiors was able to perform such magic in the stunning summer retreat they designed on the banks of the Barnstable waterfront.

LDa, a Cambridge/Osterville-based firm, had previously worked with the clients on an extensive renovation and addition project for their Colonial home in Needham. Led by principal Douglas Dick, the team for the new build project included senior associate for interiors Erin Tracey, associate Ricardo Bilonick, and former senior associate Andrew Hinterman, who has since moved on from the firm. The owners were looking to build a custom Cape retreat on their property and became very involved throughout the design and build process, something Dick says made the project an enjoyable endeavor for the entire team.

Located in the town of Barnstable, this property rests in a quiet neighborhood that juts out into Black Bank Channel between Sandy Neck and Cape Cod Bay. Stretches of wetlands, sand, sea, and sky overlap in a richly layered viewshed from the site. The sweeping view of the water stretches out to the northeast of the property, while public access to the point and a quiet residential neighborhood flank the rest of the building site.

With such close access to the channel, the building site came with unique challenges. Part of the site is situated within a protected wetlands buffer zone, which means the sensitive ecological areas are protected by the Conservation Commission of Barnstable County. Considerations of the protective regulations were instrumental in informing decisions for the designs of the landscape and structures.