Del Mar Vacations adds just the right touch to maximize their clients’ return on investment.

Silmara Hughes, Home Operations Supervisor at Del Mar Vacations heads up the impactful staging of their clients’ properties.

The inimitable Coco Chanel, whose impeccable taste influenced design forever, was speaking of fashion when she said, “It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory of fashion that heralds your arrival and prolongs your departure.” She could just as easily have been talking about the effect of accessorizing one’s living spaces. Today that accessorizing, when applied to affect capitalization of an investment, is commonly referred to as “staging.”

Del Mar Vacations, locally based on Cape Cod and managing homes from Dennis to Chatham to Provincetown, is a premium vacation rental management company and they help their owners capitalize on their investment. The company, now in its sixth year of business, manages over 200 vacation homes across the Lower and Outer Cape. Luke Chapman, CEO and founder of Del Mar explains the unique value proposition that distinguishes him from anyone else in the rental market space, “We are local, so we have a unique understanding of our product and our market, with the added value of proximity. We are full-service, so we are the ones executing our services, we don’t have to trust another entity to be successful, it’s up to us. And we provide a guaranteed income.”

It is that last commitment Chapman makes that illustrates the power of staging when it comes to positively impacting the commitment of a clients’ return. The realization of guaranteed income is accomplished by factoring in the number of weeks the property is available for rental, the accommodations and amenities offered, and the approximate value in relation to other comparable properties. Chapman says the last factor is the only one his organization can positively affect. “I can’t change the number of weeks the client wants to rent their home, I can’t change the number of bedrooms or bathrooms, or how far the home is to the beach. But we can increase the value, and therefore the price someone will pay for a home that is clean, modern, and fresh in its design,” Chapman explains. “Ultimately staging is the most cost-effective way to get five-star reviews, which translates into booked properties. The more a property is in demand, the larger return you can realize.”

“There are really two ideal kinds of homeowners who benefit most from staging. New buyers and people who have suddenly inherited a family home and plan to rent it for at least part of the season,” Chapman continues. Clearly the independent property management Del Mar offers would appeal to multiple family members who suddenly find themselves in a fractional ownership position. Add to that, the autonomous, efficient application of design elements intended to maximize interest and desirability, and Del Mar’s staging services suddenly go from being an expense to a revenue generator. Chapman confirms this scenario with real-life anecdotes of clients who live on the West Coast and weigh the cost and time of traveling to the Cape to set-up a seasonal rental including all of the associated headaches.