This article was written by Elizabeth Shaw and Kristina Atsalis

In this special edition of Shorethings, we highlight five unique flooring options from top local companies

Utilize these customizable flooring options to create a personal and practical living space fit for either a contemporary or a traditionally styled home. Featuring unique carpet fiber technology and innovative twists on hardwood floors, this round-up of Shorethings is a collection of coastal flooring trends that caters to innovators and visionaries alike.

Joan Peters of Osterville

Artist and interior designer Joan Peters has been crafting custom broadloom carpets for over 20 years. Peters begins with a watercolor rendering of the rug, which, once approved by the buyer, is sent to Lewiston, Maine for fabrication. Yarn from England and New Zealand is then meticulously dyed to match Peters’ sketch, woven into a sample corner of the broadloom carpet, and again presented to the buyer for approval. By involving the customer in every step of her creative process, Peters is able to ensure that her client’s dream carpet becomes a finished reality.

885 Main Street, Osterville • 508-428-3418 • joanpeters.com

The Tilery at Tree’s Place

In recent years, homeowners seeking low-maintenance flooring have been eager to incorporate wood-like porcelain tiles in their homes. Bert Czuchra of The Tilery at Tree’s Place credits this recent trend to the natural durability of porcelain and its easy cleanup. “It is almost impossible to tell that the floor is not genuine hardwood unless you touch the tile and feel the material,” claims Czuchra. With minimal upkeep and no need for refinishing, wood-like porcelain flooring is a modern, original and practical alternative for traditional Cape homes.

60 Cranberry Highway, Orleans • 774-316-4571 • thetileryatp.com

Mid-Cape Home Centers

Coastal homeowners have no doubt experienced the havoc that Cape Cod humidity and weather can wreak on hardwood floors. Holly Moore of Mid-Cape Home Centers proposes engineered hardwood flooring as an innovative solution to countering these natural elements. The dimensionally stable, yet flexible, plywood base of these floors resists moisture, heat, and everyday wear-and-tear. As a bonus, engineered hardwood is easily installed over concrete and is suitable for rooms below ground level. Moore points out that engineered hardwood is genuine hardwood, and maintains this appearance with a top layer of veneer.

Orleans • South Dennis • Wellfleet • Martha’s Vineyard • Middleboro • Plymouth • 800-200-9220 • midcape.net

RPM Carpets & Floor Coverings

Homeowners that favor a neutral palate are saying goodbye to beige and hello to gray. Constance Kremer from RPM Carpets and Floor Coverings has noted an increase in demand for durable yet timeless carpets; herringbone and trellis patterns in hues of gray have recently become popular options for both contemporary and traditionally styled homes. Kremer recommends SmartStrand carpets, which boast an eco-friendly production, soft polymer fibers, and built-in stain protection that can withstand busy households with pets.

192 Rt. 137, East Harwich • 508-432-4151 • rpmcarpets.com

Cape and Island Carpet

For a uniquely Cape Cod floor, look no further than Cape and Island Carpet. At Cape and Island Carpet, Jonathan Parker makes rugs available in just three designs: the Cape, the Vineyard, and Nantucket. After working for his father’s flooring company on Martha’s Vineyard, Parker wanted to bring something new and unique to carpeting, so he started Cape and Island Carpet. Parker chose the designs to represent three generations of his family who have all grown up on the Cape and Islands. Business clients, like Vineyard Vines, have taken advantage of the customization options. Available at Cape Cod Custom Floors in Hyannis, and ships nationwide.

512-674-5951 • capeandislandcarpet.com