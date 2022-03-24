Spotlight: Vermont Pure, Cape Cod Quality Service

At JMJ Beverage, customer service is the family business.

For 20 years, JMJ Beverages has been providing Southeastern Massachusetts with fresh, clean drinking water. Vermont Pure water is bottled straight from the highest quality springs in New England and delivered right to your home or business. “We provide bottled spring water service to homes and offices across Southeastern Massachusetts. We are an independent distributer located in Sandwich, and we service roughly 3,500 customers,” says owner Michael Kayajan.

Kayajan and his brother Jack have the beverage business in the blood. “We grew up in the soda business at Coca Cola of Cape Cod, which was a family business. My brother had started a water business on the side and shortly after college, we became partners and started building up the water business,” explains Michael. “We’ve carried several different brands over the years, and through acquisition, we adopted the Vermont Pure brand about 12 years ago.”

The Kayajans, along with third partner Joel Gould, make up JMJ Beverage which brings “family owned and operated” to a new level with their customer service. “We specialize in providing a personal service for our customers. It’s a little more personal than your typical water company; if you call our office, you’re going to get one of the owners on the phone, and if you have an issue, we’re going to handle it right away. We just make sure that we’re going above and beyond for our customers and making sure we provide everything at a fair price,” Michael says.

For those thinking about the quality and convenience of water delivery, Michael explains the benefits, “The two choices to having spring water are tap water and buying bottled water. You can do your own research into each town’s tap water, find out what contaminants there are…