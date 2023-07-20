Strength in Song

The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival highlights the distinct power and talent of women, all while benefitting a great cause. Come September, Payomet Performing Arts Center in North Truro will add an unparalleled event to their already robust roster of sensational music events as a line-up of talented women sing their heart and lungs out to ensure everyone is offered a good time. The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival (CCWMF), now in its ninth year, is migrating to the North Truro venue for the highly anticipated celebration of female singers, songwriters and musicians from the Cape and surrounding area. Lined with tall trees and a gorgeous shoreline, the center offers a postcard worthy, picturesque Cape landscape perfect for highlighting local talent. Local musician Sarah Swain, the founder of the festival, was moved to create an event that gives a voice to other women who share a passion for making music and a desire to leverage their collective power. That power is not only evident on the stage as each act steps into the spotlight to jam and belt out their feelings, emotions and energies into a day filled with memorable performances, but each year the festival commits proceeds to support a community nonprofit. This year, Cape Wellness Collaborative (CWC) is the beneficiary. The organization helps cancer patients and families in a way that is actually helpful—by providing funds to take advantage of therapies and programs not usually covered by insurance. In 2012 Swain created CWC out of her frustration with existing methods of support and a deep desire to be able to help. Being a singer/songwriter herself, the idea of a music event that could raise funds for the organization only made sense, and the festival sprang to life with exactly that mission at its core. Today, after almost…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe