A Wellfleet Retreat
Simply Natural
Douglas Dick’s Wellfleet retreat is a true reflection of the beauty that surrounds it
Owning a summer home on the Cape is often driven by a deep appreciation for the coastal region. From the beautiful views of the bay to the salty smell of the ocean to the booming sounds of crashing waves—a coastal getaway should always include sights and sounds that pique our senses. In the process of building a Cape Cod home, designers are careful to site the structure so that it takes in as much of the natural surroundings as possible, blurring the line between the exterior and interior of the home.
When Douglas Dick and his wife Ann Easterbrooks decided to build their summer home on Cape Cod three years ago, they knew they wanted a retreat that captured the essence of this special area; but they also wanted it to be simplistic in its design so as to respect the very fragile environment in which it’d be located. “We wanted to build a house that stepped very lightly on the land,” says Douglas, a partner at the design firm LDa Architecture & Interiors out of Cambridge and Osterville.
