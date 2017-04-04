Best Cape & Islands recipes: 44 creations from establishments voted “Best” by Cape Cod LIFE readers
Presenting Cape Cod LIFE’s second annual ‘Best of’ recipe section
For this, our second annual “Best of” recipe section, we solicited original recipes from a variety of local restaurants, bakeries, B&Bs, and hotels that Cape Cod LIFE readers over the years have designated as “the best” in our annual Best of the Cape & Islands Readers’ Choice contest.
The submissions did not disappoint. From drunken noodles and verde chicken enchiladas to cranberry, apricot and ginger scones and Amish cocoa squares, this collection of 44 recipes represents an impressive diversity of cuisine—as well as tasty treats to enjoy morning, noon, and night. In total, 22 of these recipes were published in the April 2017 issue of Cape Cod LIFE, and all 44 of them are published in this special online section.
Dream about them, try them, and enjoy. And from everyone at Cape Cod LIFE, bon appetit!
Breakfast & Bakery items
Cranberry, Apricot & Ginger Scones with Orange Glaze*
Tropical Mango & Banana Muffins*
Cheesy Cheddar & Potato Breakfast Casserole
Marmalade-Stuffed French Toast
Appetizers & Snacks
Crab Cakes with Beurre Blanc Sauce
Soups & Salads
Spring Salad with Tomato Cucumber Vinaigrette*
Entrees & Seafood
Five-Spice Roasted Rack of Lamb
Desserts and Drinks
Orange Cardamom Sugar Cookies
Lemon Lavender Shortbread
*These 22 recipes were featured in the April 2017 issue of Cape Cod LIFE!
You might also like:
Recipes from the Best Sandwich in Sandwich competition
Online only: Five bonus SandwichFest recipes! A collection of mouthwatering creations from SandwichFest 2016 What’s so great about SandwichFest? To…Read More
Sandwich Photo Essay: A slice of life in one of Cape Cod’s prettiest towns
Online only: Expanded story plus more photos of Sandwich! The town of Sandwich is a special place. From its picturesque…Read More
Cape & Islands weddings: Twenty amazing local venues + more!
If wedding bells are in your future and you’re looking to save the date and then celebrate, flip through the…Read More