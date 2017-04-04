Presenting Cape Cod LIFE’s second annual ‘Best of’ recipe section

For this, our second annual “Best of” recipe section, we solicited original recipes from a variety of local restaurants, bakeries, B&Bs, and hotels that Cape Cod LIFE readers over the years have designated as “the best” in our annual Best of the Cape & Islands Readers’ Choice contest.

The submissions did not disappoint. From drunken noodles and verde chicken enchiladas to cranberry, apricot and ginger scones and Amish cocoa squares, this collection of 44 recipes represents an impressive diversity of cuisine—as well as tasty treats to enjoy morning, noon, and night. In total, 22 of these recipes were published in the April 2017 issue of Cape Cod LIFE, and all 44 of them are published in this special online section.

Dream about them, try them, and enjoy. And from everyone at Cape Cod LIFE, bon appetit!

Breakfast & Bakery items

Cranberry, Apricot & Ginger Scones with Orange Glaze*

Tropical Mango & Banana Muffins*

Gooey Caramel Orange Ring*

Cape Cod Cottage Cakes*

Black & White Mocha Latte

Blueberry Scones

Brown Bread

Cheesy Cheddar & Potato Breakfast Casserole

Marmalade-Stuffed French Toast

Ricotta Breakfast Cake

Appetizers & Snacks

Red Onion Jam*

Oysters Rockefeller*

Sautéed Calamari*

Roasted Cauliflower*

Baked Oysters

Crab Cakes with Beurre Blanc Sauce

Chicken Liver Mousse

Soups & Salads

Red Lentil Veggie Soup*

Steak Caprese*

Spring Salad with Tomato Cucumber Vinaigrette*

Spring Pea and Mint Soup*

Entrees & Seafood

Chicken and Shrimp Toscana*

Bordeaux Braised Short Ribs*

Drunken Noodles*

Verde Chicken Enchiladas*

Dry-Rubbed Fish Tacos*

A Clambake/Not a Clambake

BBQ Peppered Shrimp

Drunken Coconut Chicken

Five-Spice Roasted Rack of Lamb

Smoked BBQ Brisket

Desserts and Drinks

Raspberry Mojito*

The Tilly*

Mexican Violet*

Tequila Honeysuckle

Ultimate Rum Punch

Grapefruit Crush

Cranberry Kahlua Affogato

Classic Carrot Cake*

Amish Cocoa Squares*

Orange Cardamom Sugar Cookies



Lemon Lavender Shortbread

Brady Bunch Crunch

Bread Pudding

*These 22 recipes were featured in the April 2017 issue of Cape Cod LIFE!