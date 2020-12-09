Poet Edith Sitwell said, “Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home.” This year, more than ever before, we’ve been spending much of our time at home. For some, this has been a time to appreciate and admire their abode. But for many, the increased time spent at home has opened eyes to possible changes. Whether you just realized you didn’t like your living room wall, or want to completely redo your master bathroom, there is a local expert on Cape Cod or the Islands to help!

In the following pages, we’ll introduce you to a variety of home experts who are proud to serve this beloved region, working to make it even more beautiful, from the inside, out. If you’re looking to change up your interior, the Cape and Islands have no shortage of talented interior designers. Learn more about Carolyn Thayer Interiors, Casabella Interiors, Cathy Kert Interiors, Donna Elle Design, Fernbrook Interiors, Holly Hudson Designs, Pastiche of Cape Cod, Shorebird Interiors, and Washashore Home Inc., and find the one who will help you take your home to the next level! If you just want to switch it up yourself, check out Dillon & Co., for the most unique and curated finds on Cape Cod, and with a wide range of fabrics, furniture, cabinets and other design needs, Nautique is sure to have what you’re looking for. Odile Fine Arts and O’Malley-Keyes Fine Art are both perfect spots to find the piece that will really tie your interior together.

If your bathroom or kitchen needs a pick-me-up, visit Bellew Tile or Classic Tile for the perfect tile choice. And if somehow your closet got a little too full during the coronavirus shut-downs, Custom Closet Geeks can create the perfect closet for your exact needs. If you want to start from scratch, or make significant improvements to your current home, Cape Dreams, George Davis Inc., LaBarge Construction or Longfellow can help you through the process of a new build or remodel.

While much of daily life has changed, home is a constant comfort,

a reminder that you’re always welcome. A reflection of you, and how you want to live your life, your home serves many purposes, and design, whether interior, exterior or otherwise, is at the forefront of maximizing that function. And the Cape has so many wonderful people to help your home reach it’s potential.

Click through to find the specific business you’re looking for!

